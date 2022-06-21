Michigan House votes to end 'marital rape loophole' if spouse is drugged

Right now, a person who drugs and rapes his or her spouse could be protected from prosecution under a controversial exemption in Michigan criminal law. But the state House of Representatives voted unanimously Tuesday to do away with this provision, ending what many have described as a "marital rape loophole."

The lower chamber voted unanimously to take away the exemption for a spouse whose victim is raped while "mentally incapacitated," which includes being drugged.

"It's important to note that while sexual assault in general is an underreported crime, this is even more pronounced in cases of marital rape," said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, who sponsored the bill.

"Sexual assaults that take place within the confines of a marriage or relationship are difficult enough to prove and disclose without our state adding another cruel obstacle."

Rep. Laurie Pohutksy, D-Livonia, is the lead sponsor of a measure to repeal what she calls the state's "martial rape loophole."

Michigan criminal law indicates a person can be charged with and convicted of raping their spouse. However, currently the law creates three clear exemptions:

If the spouse is under 16 years old;

"mentally incapable"; or

"mentally incapacitated."

Both "mentally incapable" and mentally incapacitated" have specific definitions under the law. The phrase this bill would remove from law, 'mentally incapacitated," means "a person is rendered temporarily incapable of appraising or controlling his or her conduct due to the influence of a narcotic, anesthetic, or other substance administered to that person without his or her consent or due to any other act committed upon that person without his or her consent," according to the House Fiscal Agency.

The legislation would not remove the exemptions for a spouse raping his or her partner while that person is younger than 16 or if that person is mentally incapable.

As Pohutsky noted, the effects of this measure are not theoretical: in 2017 a Minnesota woman discovered videos of her then-husband sexually assaulting her as she was unconscious. She presented videos to law enforcement, who arrested her husband.

But prosecutors ultimately dropped the charge due to a similar loophole in Minnesota law, according to Minnesota Public Radio. Minnesota repealed its marital rape loophole in 2019.

Although all 50 states explicitly outlawed marital rape by the early 1990s, other comparable exemptions exist elsewhere, according to the New York Times. Legislative efforts are underway across the country to repeal similar laws.

The Michigan measure now goes to the state Senate.

