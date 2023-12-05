Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ‘potential solution’ for Carolina Panthers, NFL insiders say

Following the Carolina Panthers’ dismissal of Frank Reich last week, I reached out to roughly a dozen sources who work in various jobs around the NFL for their opinions on the Panthers’ current situation. While some chose to simply pile on with quips about the notion of owner David Tepper’s heavy hand in football operations, others shared their takes on the future.

The majority of the sources I spoke with believe the Panthers need to go in the direction of a proven program-builder to replace Reich. Some specifically mentioned Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as a potential solution. A couple of them mentioned looking for a Bill Belichick-type enforcer — though Belichick is really in his own category at this point, and it’s unclear whether the Patriots will actually make him available.

The logic of the “program-builder” is that the head coach would have a say in personnel and the clout to tell Tepper “no” without repercussions. On the surface, that’s an interesting outlook. But it also seems like a lame approach for ownership to hire a dictator to simply distance themselves from involvement.

After dismantling Iowa Saturday, Harbaugh has Michigan in the playoff for the third consecutive season.AJ Mast/AP

From the outside looking in, it feels like hiring a president of football operations above a head coach and a general manager would accomplish a similar goal without the weirdness of a “my way or else” leadership presence.

Look, the whole “diversity of thought” strategy didn’t float, but a true partnership among a team president, GM and head coach has been a successful strategy in the NFL for decades. The team president can serve as a go-between with Tepper and the football people and help the owner make educated decisions that go beyond his knowledge.

With that sort of strategy, the Panthers would be free to find the best coach for them.

Some within the league have pushed back at the notion of a young, first-timer taking over as head coach, simply because of Tepper’s nature of being heavily involved. A team president can hedge that involvement and create a healthier and familiar ecosystem for a younger head coach. That president, with a background in football, could also mitigate a quick trigger if it takes time for the young coach to find success.

ESPN has reported that Tepper is likely to go after a young offensive play-caller. CBS Sports has also brought up the notion of Harbaugh being a legitimate candidate this offseason after flirting with Carolina last season.

From this beat writer’s point of view, the interview process should be vast. It shouldn’t be limited to coaching archetypes. The college success story of Matt Rhule didn’t work here. Neither did the retread in Reich. Heck, Ron Rivera — an NFL lifer — didn’t have staying power under Tepper, either.

It’s time to just hire the right candidate — not the box someone fits in. It’s the same as scouting a draft prospect for traits — take a look at the Panthers’ depth chart and tell me that’s a sound strategy.

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith speaks to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

A name that has come up multiple times in my conversations over the past week is Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith. While Smith isn’t the Dolphins’ primary offensive play-caller, he does handle a lot of the background material during the practice week, a league source said. The same source raved about Smith’s intelligence and humble, down-to-earth nature.

Teams want to hire offensive play-callers as head coaches to curb the potential of losing a talented offensive coordinator after the first hint of success. But one could argue that the Panthers need to just get points on the board at this point. And if Smith hires a play-caller who gets plucked, well, the Panthers will have probably had their first sparkle of success under Tepper. That seems like a win-win.

Offensive coordinators with the Detroit Lions (Ben Johnson), Philadelphia Eagles (Brian Johnson) and Houston Texans (Bobby Slowik) should have plenty of options this offseason because of their play-calling abilities.

Smith, though, because he is more of a behind-the-scene technician, might fall between the cracks of the coaching carousel and that could be to the Panthers’ advantage.