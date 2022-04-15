Michigan judge who donated to Planned Parenthood now presides over its abortion lawsuit

A Michigan judge tasked with overseeing Planned Parenthood of Michigan's legal challenge to the state's decades-old abortion ban previously represented the abortion-rights organization and frequently donates to it.

Court of Claims Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher was randomly assigned to oversee the case, according to a letter distributed by a court clerk. The letter states her affiliations won't impact her capacity to be impartial.

"Upon receiving this assignment, Judge Gleicher asked me to notify all counsel of record that she makes yearly contributions to Planned Parenthood of Michigan...and she represented Planned Parenthood as a volunteer attorney for the ACLU in 1996-1997," states the letter.

"While Judge Gleicher does not believe this warrants her recusal, and is certain that she can sit on this case with requisite impartiality and objectivity, she believes that this letter of disclosure is appropriate."

The letter was first reported by The Detroit News.

Planned Parenthood is suing Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in an effort to nix a 1931 state law that makes it a crime to perform any abortion unless it is done to save the life of the pregnant person. The lawsuit also asks the court to determine the Michigan Constitution ensures the right to an abortion.

Mimi Lanseur, of Ypsilanti, left, shouts as fellow protester Claudia Annoni, of Argentina looks on during an abortion rights rally at the Diag at the University of Michigan on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Planned Parenthood of Michigan is suing the state in an effort to nix a 1931 law that bans most abortions.

The lawsuit mirrors a similar legal push from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Both Whitmer and Planned Parenthood are taking the action to get ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case that many believe could overturn the right to an abortion determined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Planned Parenthood won't ask Gleicher to recuse herself, and Nessel already said she won't spend any state resources defending the 1931 law. Although it's not involved in the lawsuit, the Michigan Republican Party says there's no way Gleicher can oversee the case.

"How can we expect a judge to be impartial when they’re donors to planned parenthood? As a donor she clearly 'supports' the plaintiff. She should recuse herself immediately," tweeted Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock.

Angela Vasquez-Giroux, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, said the organization takes Gleicher at her word, "that she can fairly decide the legal questions presented in this case."

Although Nessel will not represent the state in this case, she also said she would not oppose another entity from intervening on behalf of the state. Republican leaders in the state Legislature say they are weighing such a move.

If the Legislature does successfully intervene on behalf of the state — as it has in the past — it could ask Gleicher to recuse herself.

The Michigan Judicial Code of Conduct indicates a judge should not contribute to political parties, but nothing in this could would expressly prevent Gleicher from donating to Planned Parenthood.

"A judge may participate in civic and charitable activities that do not reflect adversely upon the judge's impartiality or interfere with the performance of judicial duties," the code also states.

However, the code does say a "judge should not allow activity as a member of an organization to cast doubt on the judge's ability to perform the function of the office."

Gleicher was appointed to the Court of Claims by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2007. Before ascending to the bench, she represented Planned Parenthood in a case that many anti-abortion rights groups say proves there is no state constitutional right to an abortion.

She served as a volunteer attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Planned Parenthood in a case called Mahaffey v. Attorney General. In that case, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the "Michigan Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion that is separate and distinct from the federal right."

That lawsuit did not challenge the 1931 ban that's at the heart of legal strategy for Whitmer and Planned Parenthood. The Michigan Supreme Court also never took up that case.

