Michigan judge extends order preventing criminal charges under abortion ban

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday extended until Aug. 17 an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that largely bans the procedure.

An Aug. 17 hearing will focus on whether the state should implement a preliminary injunction, a more formal kind of order that would also prevent enforcement of the ban.

The order provides ongoing access to legal abortion in Michigan, but that status remains on shaky and challenged ground.

“What’s the irreparable harm to the (county prosecutors) at this time? Because essentially, to lift the (temporary restraining order), from the court’s perspective at this juncture, would be essentially a change to the status quo” said Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob James Cunningham, speaking about upending access to abortion in Michigan during the roughly 90-minute hearing.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked an Oakland County judge to issue an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that bans most abortions. She said the confusion caused by a Court of Appeals ruling issued Monday shows the need for the Michigan Supreme Court to take up her lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state abortion ban.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her legal team requested the order on Monday after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled a separate injunction issued by a Court of Claims judge did not apply to county prosecutors. The governor asked Cunningham to issue the temporary order in part because she argued the Court of Appeals decision would substantially harm doctors and people seeking abortions.

“We are going to court today to defend legal abortion in Michigan. The status of abortion in Michigan remains precarious, and we are fighting like hell to make sure medical decisions are left between a woman and her doctor," Whitmer said in a statement before the hearing.

"This is another textbook example of why the Michigan Supreme Court must take up my lawsuit to constitutionally protect reproductive freedom as soon as possible. Our doctors and nurses cannot wait any longer. I will keep fighting like hell to keep abortion safe and legal in Michigan.”

Cunningham issued the temporary order earlier this week while also calling Wednesday's hearing to discuss whether it should be extended.

David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson county, vehemently opposed extending the order. He argued the order is based on an invalid idea that there is an established right to abortion under the state Constitution.

He also argued there should be a separation of powers: the executive branch should not be allowed to tell the judicial branch what it can and can't do.

"The governor is coming in and trying to tell prosecutors in this state what they can and cannot do...that's just outrageous, frankly," Kallman said.

Linus Banghard-Linn, a lawyer working for Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel, suggested there's clear evidence Whitmer will win her case and relatively little harm for prosecutors if they are forced to wait longer until they could bring charges under this law.

He also said that the fear of prosecution is just as potent as actual charges filed.

"The balance of harms here is so lopsided," he said. "The threat of enforcement is the real problem here."

Anticipating Roe's reversal, Whitmer and Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed separate lawsuits earlier this year aimed at ensuring abortion access even if the U.S. Supreme Court nixed the landmark case. In both lawsuits, the governor and advocacy organization argued the 1931 law criminalizing all abortions but those performed to save the life of the mother violates the state Constitution, and that the state Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.

In the Planned Parenthood case, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued a temporary injunction in May aimed at preventing prosecutors from using the 1931 law if Roe was overturned after determining the organization had a high likelihood of winning its case. Although Planned Parenthood actually sued Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties asked the Michigan Court of Appeals to intervene and essentially reverse Gleicher's order.

After several months of deliberations, on Monday the Court of Appeals sided with prosecutors.

"We conclude that on the facts before this Court, (the prosecutors) are not and could not be bound by the Court of Claims’ May 17, 2022 preliminary injunction because the preliminary injunction does not apply to county prosecutors," the Court of Appeals judges wrote.

In his initial order, Cunningham pointed to this ruling and statements from prosecutors who pledged to review any case against an abortion provider brought by law enforcement to determine there is a "threat of immediate and irreparable injury to the people of the State of Michigan."

While Whitmer is using a relatively obscure legal power granted only to governors in an effort to get the Michigan Supreme Court to take up her abortion case, she had to file a lawsuit at the local level first in order to do so. She chose to file in Oakland County, suing every county prosecutor who presides over an area with an abortion clinic.

The Michigan Supreme Court could decide to hear Whitmer's lawsuit any minute. While the court asked Whitmer and other involved parties several broad questions earlier this year, it has yet to formally announce whether it will take up the case.

Ultimately, Michigan voters may decide the fate of abortion access in the state. A drive to ask voters to amend the Michigan Constitution so that it expressly protects the right to an abortion garnered a record-setting number of signatures, according to organizers. The state is reviewing the signatures; it's anticipated there will be a formal decision by the end of the month as to whether the proposed amendment makes it onto the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

More than 30,000 abortions were performed last year in Michigan, according to state data. Nessel and Planned Parenthood are encouraging those with abortion appointments already scheduled to not cancel due to the Court of Appeals decision.

