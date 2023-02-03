Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing
A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial (Feb. 3)
A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial (Feb. 3)
Traffic stops represent the most common interaction between police and citizens.
Despite very public stories about police needlessly targeting and sometimes killing Black people, Miami-Dade police thought the best way to celebrate Black History Month would be to splash an expensive, tacky, tone-deaf wrap on a patrol car.
Mills, an ex-Memphis officer now charged in Tyre Nichols' beating death, was reprimanded for failing to report his use of physical force.
In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion trailer, Wendy Osefo appears shocked by her costar’s divorce update, asking, "Why did you sign that?"
A Singaporean TikTok user went viral after sharing that he uses Google Maps to "visit" his late grandmother whenever he misses her. On Jan. 27, TikTok user @retroridersg posted his now-viral video, which has already garnered over 98,000 views and 7,000 likes. In the 14-second clip, he searches up 840 Hougang Central in Singapore on Google Maps before locating an archived image from 2009 that shows his late grandmother about to cross a street.
Police said they became aware of the abuse allegations in November and placed the officer on restricted duty and stripped him of police powers.
Newly-released police video shows what happened during the arrest of Jovontay Williams in Charlotte.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing pushback – even from her own party – over her proposal to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state.
Top Republicans in Congress are criticizing the Biden administration's response to the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the U.S.
As headlines go, they couldn’t have been worse for a new monarch hoping to make a positive impact in Australia.
A transgender woman was charged with three counts of indecent exposure after women complained of a naked man walking around in the women's locker room of a YMCA gym in Ohio.
The New York City Police Department is "refusing to acknowledge" its staffing crisis, which puts residents and visitors' safety at risk, according to NYC PBA President Pat Lynch.
Videos showed the chaotic scene as people grabbed food out of the dumpster and threw it into shopping carts.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis is under scrutiny for her oversight of Atlanta’s Red Dog anti-crime unit, after officers with the similar Scorpion unit killed Tyre Nichols.
“I felt like I couldn’t breathe and could barely get my words out.”
The pilot was seriously injured, officials say.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring from football "for good."
He told authorities that he was in “fear of his life.”
Judge blasts Kwame Kilpatrick, says he's still living large, ignoring his debts and refusing to own up to his crimes.
The first Egypt-born fighter in UFC history no longer has a promotional win on his record.