Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing

A Singaporean TikTok user went viral after sharing that he uses Google Maps to "visit" his late grandmother whenever he misses her. On Jan. 27, TikTok user @retroridersg posted his now-viral video, which has already garnered over 98,000 views and 7,000 likes. In the 14-second clip, he searches up 840 Hougang Central in Singapore on Google Maps before locating an archived image from 2009 that shows his late grandmother about to cross a street.