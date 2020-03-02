A Michigan judge set him free, then 6 people died. Who's to blame?

DETROIT – In the world of undercover informants, Kenyel Brown was no altar boy.

He was a career felon who did drugs, sold drugs, assaulted people and committed gun crimes – a seasoned informant with street cred.

The feds used him. So did Detroit police. But somewhere along the way, authorities say, Brown snapped, and presumably no one saw it coming.

Brown, 38, died Friday after carrying out what police have described as a bloody crime spree that killed six people over six weeks. It ended with him shooting himself in the head in a suburban backyard while running from police.

Brown's case has triggered controversy and finger-pointing because he allegedly carried out these crimes weeks after a federal judge chose to release him – despite his multiple probation violations – rather than lock him up.

Brown was released on Oct. 29.

That same day, he was hired as an informant by the Detroit Police Department, though Chief James Craig has said that he never knew of Brown's multiple probation violations, which are publicly available and easy to find on the federal court's so-called Pacer system.

Craig also said that had he known of these violations, he never would have used Brown as an informant.

According to federal court records reviewed by the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, here is what happened on Oct. 29, the day a judge released Brown from federal custody, setting into motion a catastrophic series of events that involve multiple actors:

On Oct. 29, at 11:44 a.m., U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman held what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing for Brown, who had repeatedly violated probation stemming from a 2014 gun arrest. Brown had failed drug tests, got arrested for drunken driving and missed mandatory meetings, among other things.

But instead of locking Brown up for his repeated violations, Friedman released him at the request of a federal law enforcement agency that, for reasons not disclosed, wanted Brown freed.

Friedman never mentioned that request in court, though he obliged, telling the defendant that while he was aware that he's "had a hard time following the law" he was going to give him a break.

There were no objections from the prosecution.

"I know you have an alcohol problem," Friedman told Brown. "And I know some other things are going on in your life right now which I appreciate, and it's the right thing to do and as a result of that, I'm going to give you a break."

The judge continued:

"I'm going to discharge you from probation, not give you any other time, because I think, hopefully, you can stay out of trouble. And I think you're doing some of the right things, too. And I appreciate that. And I think you're entitled to a break for that."

Then came a warning.

"So stay out of trouble," Friedman urged Brown. "I don't want to see you again. Okay?"

Brown responded: "Thank you, judge."

That same day, the Detroit police signed Brown on as an informant, he would work for a Detroit-DEA task force.

Craig said that Brown only conducted one operation and that nothing came of it. According to Craig, Brown was paid $150 for providing information to law enforcement about drug and gang activity in southwest Detroit, but that the information he provided never panned out.

Craig said that the Detroit police removed Brown as an informant on Feb. 3 after learning that Brown was a person of interest in a double homicide the day before.

By then, three people had already died, allegedly at Brown's hands, police said. Three more would die after his stint as an informant. Police said the killings were not random and involved drugs and money.

"Someone should have alerted us that there were problems," Craig has previously said. "Because, clearly, we would not have wanted to work with an individual who ... violated conditions of his release."

'They had to know'

Craig's claim doesn't make sense for Keith Corbett, a former federal prosecutor who dealt with informants as chief of the organized crime and racketeering unit for the U.S. Attorneys office for 20 years.