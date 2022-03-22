Michigan judge sets aside brothers' 1997 murder convictions

ANNA LIZ NICHOLS
·2 min read

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After serving nearly 25 years in prison, two Michigan brothers who were wrongfully convicted of murder in their early 20s will walk free from prison Tuesday after a judge set aside their convictions.

In July 1995, Margaret Midkiff, a family friend of George and Melvin DeJesus, was sexually assaulted and slain in her home in Pontiac. She was found bound with wire and a pillow was over her head. A year later, DNA evidence was matched to Brandon Gohagen.

No DNA evidence was ever found at the scene for the DeJesus brothers, Assistant Attorney General Robyn Frankel said Tuesday in Oakland County Court.

Gohagen testified in 1997 that the brothers made him sexually assault Midkiff, but they killed her. George and Melvin DeJesus were sentenced to life in prison while Gohagen received a deal for testifying against the brothers and was sentenced to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

But Gohagen acted alone, Frankel said. She said that during the 1990s, before and after Midkiff’s slaying, Gohagen sexually assaulted at least 12 women, including Rosalia Brantley, 22, who was found dead in a park, rolled up in a curtain. The killing occurred in 1994, before Midkiff’s death, but in 2017 Gohagen was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The Attorney General's Conviction Integrity Unit, led by Frankel, found witnesses who corroborated the alibis that the brothers presented at their 1997 trial, Frankel said, and discovered that Gohagen failed a pretrial polygraph test that was instrumental in the case.

Both brothers spoke over video at the hearing, where they expressed sorrow for what the Midkiff family has endured and offered to communicate with the family. No one from Midkiff's family spoke in court.

“I’m thankful that the truth is finally realized and hope that our family as well as Margaret's family can finally heal and put all of this behind us,” George DeJesus said. “My heart goes out to them and I will be praying for them. I just hope that one day maybe we can all heal and our families can have the relationship we once had before it was taken from us.”

___

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Nichols reported from Lansing.

Recommended Stories

  • Italian study shows ventilation can cut school COVID cases by 82%

    An Italian study published on Tuesday suggests that efficient ventilation systems can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in schools by more than 80%. An experiment overseen by the Hume foundation think-tank compared coronavirus contagion in 10,441 classrooms in Italy's central Marche region. COVID infections were steeply lower in the 316 classrooms that had mechanical ventilation systems, with the reduction in cases more marked according to the strength of the systems.

  • 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler not invited to Oscars

    Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old who plays Maria, posted Sunday that she tried to go but “it doesn’t seem to be happening” and that she will be rooting for “West Side Story” from her couch. Best picture nominees are allotted a certain number of tickets by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which the film’s studio then dolls out as they see fit.

  • Former Newark Catholic teacher gets 28 months in prison for inappropriate touching

    A former Newark Catholic teacher was sentenced to 28 months in prison after he admitted to inappropriately touching two former students.

  • Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash

    Prosecutors charged a man Monday after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma last week that killed one person and injured several others. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 65-year-old Gregory Jenkins with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.

  • ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Says She’s Not Invited to the Oscars

    "my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do," the "West Side Story" star wrote on Instagram

  • Russian court finds Navalny guilty of fraud

    STORY: A Russian court found Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court on Tuesday (March 22).He was sentenced to nine years in prison -- a ruling that will keep President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent out of active politics for years ahead.Navalny had plead not guilty. He has dismissed the charges as being politically motivated.He is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were fabricated in order to thwart his political ambitions.Prosecutors had asked the court to send him to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years.A gaunt Navalny stood besides his lawyers as the judge read out the accusations against him. The 45-year-old seemed unfazed, looking down as he flipped through court documents.Kira Yarmysh is his spokesperson.She said his team had prepared for Navalny to receive a long sentence."This is not a surprise that Putin would like to keep Alexei (Navalny) in prison for as long as he is in power. We are completely sure that this is his direct order to imprison Alexei. And we see that this 13 years of strict regime which prosecutor's office asked for Alexei is insanely huge term. In Russia even murderers get an average of seven years. So 13 years for so called economic crime is just too huge."Navalny&nbsp;was jailed last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany following a poison attack with a nerve agent during a visit to Siberia in 2020.&nbsp;Navalny&nbsp;blamed Putin for the attack.The Kremlin denied involvement and said it had seen no evidence that&nbsp;Navalny&nbsp;was poisoned.Russian authorities have cast&nbsp;Navalny&nbsp;and his supporters as subversives determined to destabilize Russia with backing from the West.Navalny's opposition movement has been labeled "extremist" and shut down, although his supporters continue to express their political stance, including their opposition to Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, on social media.

  • Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

    “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this.’”

  • Boater shoots and kills jet skier he rescued from South Carolina lake, sheriff says

    Prosecutors said it was self defense.

  • California woman accused of killing husband in 2015 captured in Mexico

    Leticia Smith, 40, is being held on $2 million bail, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.

  • How Could One of the World’s Favorite Jets Just Plunge to Earth Like a Ballistic Missile?

    WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty ImagesAviation experts are baffled by data showing that a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 about to begin its descent to the city of Guangzhou suddenly plunged vertically to earth like a missile, killing the 123 passengers and nine crew aboard on Monday.This horrific disaster, the worst in recent Chinese aviation history, highlights that the kind of data that once took investigators at least days to gather is now instantly available from open-source tracking sites like Flight

  • White couple charged with hate crime in alleged murder of Black man

    Images released by the San Joaquin County prosecutor show one of the suspects has apparent white supremacist tattoos

  • NY doorman saves 9-year-old girl from daytime assault: 'Got to do something'

    A doorman at a hotel in New York is being heralded as a hero after he stepped in to help a 9-year-old girl who was the victim of a daytime assault.

  • Man Arrested In 20-Year-Old Cold Case Rapes Using DNA, Genetic Genealogy

    Police in Spokane, Washington last week arrested a middle-aged construction worker on rape charges dating back to the early 2000s. Kenneth Downing, 47, was arrested on Thursday at his job site in Spokane at the behest of the police in Pullman, Washington — about 75 miles south of Spokane — the Pullman Police Department said in a statement. He is currently facing four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of assault in the second degree with a finding of sexual motivation, three counts of unl

  • Tennessee police officer under investigation after using stun gun on Black driver

    A Collegedale, Tenn., police officer is being investigated after he used his stun gun on a Black food delivery driver during a traffic stop.

  • 2024 trial date set for couple accused of torture, murder

    A trial date is set for two people charged with offenses connected to the alleged rape, torture and murder of Jennifer Gail Paxton in Oak Ridge.

  • Man who robbed North Olmsted Starbucks near police station makes unsuccessful escape to cul-de-sac

    Suspect exchanged gunfire with police and was hit

  • Here's where the small cabin stolen from an Up North property was recovered

    Michigan State Police find the Kalkaska County cabin that was reported stolen more than a month ago.

  • Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

    Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers.

  • Cleaning staff find body of missing 19-year-old under pile of clothes, Ohio cops say

    The young woman had reportedly been missing since July 2021.

  • Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting

    Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that the argument began inside Chicho's Pizza Backstage early Saturday, but ended with a shooting outside, news outlets reported. Sierra Jenkins, 25, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris, 25, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed, police said. Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University.