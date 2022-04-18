Michigan kindergartner brings tequila to school and shares with classmates

Some parents are outraged after learning a kindergartner brought alcohol to school and shared it with classmates.

According to NBC 15, the Michigan student shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix with 10% alcohol content with four students at Grand Rapids Academy before a teacher stepped in to stop it.

One parent, Alexis Smith, told the outlet she got a call from the school alerting her that her daughter was one of them.

“There were so many thoughts running through my mind like: ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘What if it was open before the girl brought it to school? How much was it?’” she said.

Fox 2 reported that Smith's daughter had four or five sips and felt "woozy" and a "little dizzy."

The students were under the impression they were drinking juice during snack time until the child who brought the mixed drink told them it was alcohol. One student then went to tell the teacher what it was, according to Fox 2.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

'It's a no-brainer': Rising adolescent overdoses prompt calls for schools to stock naloxone

"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks," a statement from the school said, according to the outlet.

Smith told Fox 2 she wasn't mad at the child who brought the alcohol, but the child's parents should be punished.

"If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it – but they should know not to touch it," she said. "That it's not for kids."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan parents outraged after kindergartner brings tequila to school