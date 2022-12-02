Michigan law enforcement investigating rap music video filmed inside prison

Two incarcerated individuals at the Macomb Correctional Facility are featured in the video.

A rap video posted on YouTube, filmed inside a Michigan prison cell, is under investigation by state prison officials and the Michigan State Police.

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, two incarcerated individuals at the Macomb Correctional Facility are featured in the video in which one of them raps: “I’ve got a lot to say; I’ve got to get this off my chest.”

It’s a “criminal offense” to have cellphones and cameras in prisons. According to the Detroit Free Press report, prison officials believe at least two smuggled cellphones were used inside the cell to film the music video.

The visuals for the track titled “IN DIS CELL” run a little over three minutes and show the inmates at various moments of life on the inside. Correctional officers are seen in the background in some parts, seemingly unaware of the inmates’ activities. Neither prisoner attempts to hide his face in the video.

One YouTube commenter said of the track, “This is surprisingly good considering they literally just had a phone and spotty service. Hope they get the reform they need to do something with this. Every one deserves another chance”.

Another reminisced, “This brought back some tough memories bruh. Stay strong. None of y’all are forgotten.”

A third shared, “I too was in prison and this is some real s–t” and “stay up fellas we are way stronger than them iron bars and doors”.

Prison officials told the publication they believe the music video was recorded in September but only recently posted online. The footage led to both men being placed in segregation, according to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz.

Gautz said it is “incredibly dangerous” when prisoners gain access to cellphones “especially with capability of getting onto the internet,” he said, which can be used to coordinate nefarious activities inside or outside the prison.

During a Tuesday committee hearing, Michigan Department of Corrections Legislative Liaison Kyle Kaminski was reportedly questioned about the music video, describing the rap track as “not particularly good from a musical perspective,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

The prisoners are reportedly facing internal discipline and following the MSP investigation, they could face charges criminally for possession of the cellphone contraband.

