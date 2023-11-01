Michigan law firm tries to keep Trump on 2024 ballot

LANSING — A Michigan law firm is taking on a case of national importance, representing former President Donald J. Trump in a lawsuit filed Monday to keep him on the state's primary and general election ballots next year.

David Kallman appears virtually in front of the Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Grand Rapids.

David and Stephen Kallman filed the complaint Oct. 30 in the Michigan Court of Claims, seeking to bar Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from disqualifying Trump, a Florida Republican, from presidential ballots, according to reporting from Bridge Michigan.

The move comes after a lawsuit was filed in the same court Sept. 29 challenging Trump’s eligibility to be on the 2024 ballot, citing a Civil War-era clause in the Constitution that disqualifies public officials who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The legal theory that Trump’s actions could block him from holding future office has already spurred lawsuits in several states, and is separate from the pending criminal cases Trump is facing at the federal level and in two states, Bridge reported.

Free Speech For People recently brought a similar suit in Minnesota, and a separate group’s challenge is pending in Colorado, according to reporting from the New York Times.

The Kallman attorneys contend the 14th Amendment does not apply to the president or candidates, and requires Congress to decide how it's enforced, not Michigan courts or officials.

"This Court should enter a declaratory judgment confirming that the Secretary has no authority to refuse to place President Trump’s name on the ballot and enter an injunction stopping her from doing so," David Kallman wrote in the Monday complaint.

Kallman described the Jan. 6 event as a "riot," but said it was not an "insurrection" as the 14th Amendment prescribes, and "did not amount to levying war against the United States." Even if it did, he argued, Trump did not "engage" in that war by failing to stop his supporters.

Benson, a Democrat elected to a second term in 2022, announced Sept. 13 she doesn't plan to keep Trump off the Michigan ballot unless directed to do so by a court, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"Michigan Election Law does not empower the Secretary of State to unilaterally determine a presidential candidate ineligible for the presidential primary or general election," state attorneys for Benson wrote in an Oct. 16 filing.

Kallman Legal Group made headlines earlier this year when it was hired during a controversial Jan. 3 meeting in Ottawa County as corporate counsel earlier this year, after the county board fired the previous long-term corporation counsel with no debate and no request for proposals from outside firms.

KLG is currently representing the county in four lawsuits filed against the OI majority in 2023.

David Kallman of Kallman Legal Group leaves the courtroom Friday, March 31, 2023.

Last week, The Sentinel reported KLG waited months to place a litigation hold on essential documents in at least two of those four pending lawsuits.

KLG also filed a federal lawsuit against Michigan on Sept. 28, representing 11 state Republican lawmakers who claim two separate voter-approved constitutional amendments in 2018 and 2022 violate legislators' civil rights.

The lawsuit argues Proposal 3 of 2018 and Proposal 2 of 2022 "are an unconstitutional usurpation of state legislator’s (sic) rights to participate in lawmaking decisions under the Elections Clause" of the U.S. Constitution.

— Sarah Leach is executive editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her atsarah.leach@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter@SentinelLeach.

