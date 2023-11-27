New Michigan law will require tenants to be informed when their apartment building is condemned

A new Michigan law will require responding agencies to inform tenants and occupants of apartment buildings when there are imminent health and safety threats at the building, something advocates say will provide "common courtesy and decency" to residents who are forced to move when their apartment buildings are condemned.

Specifically, House Bill 4722 requires enforcing agencies to notify tenants whenever they find a building violation which "constitutes a serious and imminent hazard to the health or safety of the occupant." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law last week.

“This bill was about communication; it ensures the right information is given at the right time to the right people,” said bill sponsor Rep. Amos O'Neal, D-Saginaw, in a statement. “Tenants deserve transparency to know when their apartment complex is at risk of condemnation — this bill eliminates discretion-related notification and mandates this essential communication. Folks will rest easy knowing they are entitled to receive important information about the status of their living situation.”

During committee testimony in May, O'Neal spoke about the White Deer Apartments complex in Saginaw, where buildings were condemned in 2020. Residents at the complex complained about the short timeline between being informed about the building violations and having to move, according to an MLive article from the time.

“They knew it was coming. Why didn’t they give us more warning?” Thomas McKinstry, who had lived at the complex since 2009, told MLive. “It’s heartbreaking, but life goes on.”

O'Neal said HB 4722 is designed to avoid situations like the one at White Deer.

"This is basic common courtesy decency for tenants who are paying their rent and doing their part, maintaining their residences," O'Neal said during a May 13 committee hearing on the bill. "It's unfortunate that some (building owners) have not been forthright with sharing information with tenants."

If a building cannot be vacated, the bill states a building owner would have to correct the violation in the "shortest reasonable time." Violations also have to be reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill received bipartisan support in both chambers and is expected to take effect in mid-February.

