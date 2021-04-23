Michigan lawmaker dropped governor's name during DUI arrest, state police say

During a DUI arrest earlier this month, a Michigan lawmaker boasted about his ties to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and warned officers he helps sets the state police budget, authorities said.

State Rep. Jewell Jones crashed his Chevy Tahoe, with the vanity plate "ELECTED," into a ditch near Fowlerville on April 6 before struggling with police as they arrested him, according to state police and Livingston County prosecutors.

Jones, 26, was shocked twice with a Taser and hit with pepper spray before he was handcuffed, state police said.

Jewell Jones, Michigan state representative. (via Michigan House Democrats)

During the tussle, Jewell allegedly warned troopers that their actions are "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."

When troopers threatened to hit Jones, he allegedly told them, "if you strike me, it's going to be bad for you" and "I'll call Governor Whitmer right now," the incident report said.

Later during the struggle, Jones said, "when I call Gretchen," he'd need badge numbers for all the state troopers and Fowlerville police officers on the scene, according to the state police report.

Steven Chisholm, director of constituent services for Rep. Jones, declined comment on behalf of the lawmaker.

He referred any questions about the April 6 incident to attorney Hamid Soueidan, who did not immediately return several messages on Friday seeking his response.

Representatives for Whitmer also did not return messages seeking the governor's comment on Thursday and Friday.

Jones has been charged with resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, prosecutors said.

He faces a maximum penalty of up to two years behind bars.

Jones, a Democrat, represents the 11th District, which is all of Garden City and Inkster, and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia and Westland.