Michigan lawmaker stripped of duties after refusing to rule out violence at electoral college vote

Republican legislative leaders in Michigan have stripped a lawmaker of his committee assignments on Monday after he hinted about his involvement in a group that intends to disrupt the Electoral College vote scheduled for the afternoon.

Representative Gary Eisen, who represents St Clair Township, made the remarks in the morning during an interview with Port Huron-area radio station WPHM.

When asked about the Electoral College, set to meet n the state Senate chamber to cast the state's 16 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, Mr Eisen said that he and others were planning some sort of event and that he could not rule out the possibility of violence.

Mr Eisen also called a threat that was received against the state capitol in Lansing, “convenient” as it would make it more difficult for supporters of Donald Trump to contest the Electoral College results.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield denounced the threats made against the Electoral College members in a statement on Monday.

“We have been consistent in our position on issues of violence and intimidation in politics — it is never appropriate and never acceptable. That is true of threats or suggestions of violence against Governor Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Representative Johnson and others on the Oversight committee, Republicans, Democrats, and members of the Electoral College. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better."

He continued: “We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard. Because of that, Representative Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term.”

