Michigan Lawmakers Pledge to ‘Follow the Law’ After White House Meeting with Trump

Top Michigan state lawmakers who met with President Trump at the White House on Friday said they haven’t seen any evidence that would call President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state into question and pledged to follow the “normal process” on picking electors.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” said state senate majority leader Mike Shirley and Speaker of the Michigan statehouse Lee Chatfield.

“Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation,” the pair, both Republicans, added. “Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections.”

Trump, who lost the state by more than 140,000 votes, continued to push unfounded claims of voter fraud in the state on Saturday, tweeting “Massive voter fraud will be shown!” in response to a post by Chatfield.

Shirkey and Chatfield said two oversight committees are reviewing Michigan’s elections process to ensure transparency and accountability.

The pair said their meeting with Trump focused on pushing for COVID-19 relief funds to help Michigan amid the pandemic, though national attention rested on Michigan’s presidential-election results after two Republican officials in Wayne County, Mich. briefly tried to block the certification of votes in the county, which is the most populous in the state.

Trump later invited Shirkey and Chatfield to the White House, leading watchdogs and lawmakers to accuse the president of trying to influence elected officials to appoint pro-Trump electors in the state.

Shirkey said earlier this week that an electoral coup in the state is “not going to happen.”

