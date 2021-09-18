Michigan leaders announce budget deal with few details

Michigan leaders announce budget deal with few details
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott McClallen, The Center Square
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The GOP-led Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a budget deal to avoid a government shutdown before the next fiscal year.

Budget officials welcomed the deal.

“The last year and a half has been hard on all of our families and communities. Addressing their needs – from jobs to education to government accountability – is at the center of today’s budget deal,” Senate Appropriations Chair Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said in a statement. “By working together our divided Michigan government has shown what can be accomplished when Michigan families are put first. Michigan families are counting on us to invest in them. This budget does that by laying the groundwork for a healthy economy for Michigan’s future. I thank House Appropriations Chair Thomas Albert, Budget Director David Massaron, and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their collaboration.”

The budget agreement announced signals the Legislature will move forward with an omnibus budget – covering the funding for all state departments and agencies for the next fiscal year.

Over the summer, leaders landed a $17 billion K-12 education budget despite 16 months of arguing over a COVID-19 response.

“This is a significant step forward,” Albert, R-Lowell, said in a statement. “A historic investment in schools already has been finalized, and now we are close to finishing work on other parts of the state budget that will help meet the needs of Michigan residents and continue the state’s recovery from the COVID pandemic. I would like to thank Budget Director Massaron and Senate Appropriations Chair Stamas for their work, and I look forward to votes on the budget soon.”

The budget process is expected to proceed normally with conference committees and a floor vote in the upcoming week. Whitmer’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“I am very pleased that we now have a budget agreement and I’d like to thank Sen. Stamas and Rep. Albert for the good working relationship that we forged during this process,” Massaron said. “This is a budget that is good for Michigan. It reflects shared priorities that will move Michigan forward as we continue to emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger state.”

The new budget year kicks off on Oct. 1.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: States, News, Michigan, Budget

Original Author: Scott McClallen, The Center Square

Original Location: Michigan leaders announce budget deal with few details

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First female chess grandmaster sues Netflix over Queen's Gambit

    The first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, sued Netflix for millions of dollars in damages on Thursday for a line in The Queen's Gambit that she claims was untrue and sexist.

  • Even Steve Bannon Looks Skeptical About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Claim

    People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.

  • Arizona Senate president tells Cyber Ninjas to 'immediately make available' records on election audit

    Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower court order for the Senate to make the Cyber Ninjas' documents public.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Top Russian Diplomat’s Secret Life With Millionaire Mistress Exposed

    Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS/GettyRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly bankrolled his mistress’s travel abroad with him on official diplomatic trips to almost two dozen countries around the world, according to a new bombshell report from Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team. The report, entitled “Yachts, bribes and a mistress. What Minister Lavrov is hiding,” details a plethora of luxury digs and yachts enjoyed by the couple, including a yacht owned by the notoriou

  • Justice Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court 'may have become the most dangerous' branch of the government

    Justice Thomas, who is famously silent, said publicly that judges have begun overstepping their roles and "are asking for trouble."

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • Democratic tax plan is a reckoning for the left

    So much for the progressive dream of turning America into a Scandinavian-style social democracy

  • Former Judges Defend 'Grim Reaper' Lawyer In COVID War With Gov. Ron DeSantis

    "Requirements that lawyers be strong advocates are pillars of our democracy," a former Florida state Supreme Court justice wrote of attorney Daniel Uhlfelder.

  • Nancy Pelosi warns Boris Johnson not to jeopardise Good Friday Agreement

    Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, warned Boris Johnson not to jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement when the two met in Downing Street on Thursday.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • Chicago gas station owners say city inspectors shutting them down for minor violations and ‘racist reasons’

    Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...

  • Biden tells reconciliation bill holdouts they can either side with him or against the middle class

    President Joe Biden unveiled a negotiating strategy Thursday to galvanize support among Democratic holdouts for his multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation proposal.

  • Anti-Mask Florida Official Dies of COVID—and Takes GOP Software Secrets With Him

    REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Netanyahu’s Ultra-Luxurious Hawaii Vacation Is a Total Legal Sh*tstorm

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJERUSALEM—Apart from taking a Pilates class and enjoying an expensive dinner at Nobu, what else did former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu do during his two-week vacation in Lanai, the exclusive Hawaiian island owned by Oracle founder Larry Ellison?According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, Netanyahu, now the head of Israel’s parliamentary opposition, discussed with Ellison the possibility of joining Oracle’s well-paying board, whose members earn

  • Black Iowa police chief faces backlash after bringing change

    The first Black police chief in Waterloo, Iowa, is facing intense opposition from some current and former officers as he works with city leaders to reform the department, including the removal of its longtime insignia that resembles a Ku Klux Klan dragon. Joel Fitzgerald says his 16-month tenure in Waterloo, a city of 67,000 with a history of racial divisions, is a “case study” for what Black police chiefs face as they seek to build community trust and hold officers to higher standards. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said the attacks were driven by misinformation and racism toward him and his boss, the city's first Black mayor.

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Florida governor equated ‘Black joy’ with protest, judge rules

    A federal Florida judge issued a preliminary injunction that blocks enforcement of a controversial “anti-riot” law enacted by Florida Governor […] The post Florida governor equated ‘Black joy’ with protest, judge rules appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the national headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management back to the nation’s capital after two years in Colorado, reversing a decision by former President Donald Trump's administration to move the agency closer to the region it serves. The land management bureau, which oversees nearly one-fifth of the nation’s public lands, lost nearly 300 employees to retirement or resignation after its headquarters was moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2019.