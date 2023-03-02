Michigan Legislature opens debate on gun safety bills following MSU shooting

As the Michigan Legislature delved into its first hearing on gun safety bills Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Kelly Breen, D-Novi, had a clear message for those in attendance: "We are going to do something."

The Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University, which killed three students and injured five others, accelerated the timeline for lawmakers to adopt gun safety proposals already in the works, Breen said.

Democrats in the House and Senate have introduced a package of bills targeting three main gun safety proposals:

Safe storage laws : Safe storage laws would create penalties for those who fail to securely store firearms that end up in the hands of minors.

Universal background checks : Universal background checks would require a background check for all firearm purchases in Michigan. Currently, according to committee testimony, such background checks aren't required for guns sold by non-licensed dealers, like individual gun owners, or for certain weapons.

Extreme risk protection orders, or red flag laws: Extreme risk protection orders, often referred to as red flag laws, would allow courts to temporarily take firearms away from those deemed a risk to themselves or others.

During Wednesday's hearing, 15 speakers, including MSU students, Michigan Catholic Conference members, former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, medical personnel and members of state and national gun violence prevention groups advocated for the 11-bill package before the House committee, with some calling for additional action to mitigate gun violence. At times, speakers and lawmakers became emotional discussing the recent shooting at MSU and other forms of gun violence in Michigan.

“No one gun law will save everyone, we will not completely end violence … but we can make it rarer. We can bury fewer children. We can make it harder to slaughter people and induce terror, hysteria and fear,” said Jon Gold, president of the Michigan chapter of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety and a firearms instructor. Gold told the committee he had lost multiple loved ones to suicide, and believed safe storage and red flag laws could have prevented them from taking place.

Story continues

People leave flowers and sign memorials for the three students killed before a vigil at The Rock on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting that happened on the MSU campus that left three dead and multiple others injured.

Keegan Mays-Williams, midwestern chapter legal counsel for Everytown, a gun violence prevention group, said both gun homicides and gun suicides in Michigan have risen sharply from 2012 to 2021 — homicides with firearms have increased 21% during that time and suicides with firearms 26%.

Federal law currently requires background checks for gun sales by licensed dealers while Michigan's law requires first obtaining a license for purchasing pistols from private sellers. But state law means those buying firearms longer than 26 inches from private sellers don't need to first obtain a license to purchase.

When Kelly Sampson, senior counsel and director of racial justice for Brady United Against Gun Violence, noted that Michigan's current laws on background checks don't contain provisions to ensure that long rifle and shotgun purchases must be completed with a background check, Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, asked the committee, rhetorically, if the Legislature would take up proposals on regulating knife sales, since knives are more often used in homicides compared to long rifles and shotguns.

“Our gun laws are kind of like cottage cheese,” Sampson said, adding any legislative step to prevent gun violence is a positive one.

A pair of Michigan State students also testified. Sawyer McClure, president of the MSU Interfraternity Council, said he first met Brian Fraser, one of the students killed in the MSU shooting, in 8th grade.

“We will never not miss you, Brian,” McClure said.

Carl Austin Miller Grondin, MSU Student Body Vice President for Internal Administration also detailed his own experience the night of Feb. 13, saying he frantically called his sister, his mother and friends on campus during the shooting to make sure they were safe.

Other speakers, including from the University of Michigan's Institute for Firearm Injury and Prevention, noted that similar policies have resulted in a reduction in gun violence in other states.

No speakers testified in opposition to the bills Wednesday, though it's likely they will in future hearings. Breen said the House would likely hold multiple hearings on the bills, and the Senate is expected to open committee testimony this week as well.

More:Michigan lawmakers range from support to silence on gun law changes after MSU shooting

More:A guide to Democrats' gun safety bills introduced in wake of MSU shooting

Previous efforts to pass the three proposals in Michigan have been unsuccessful. Following the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Dec. 2021, Democratic lawmakers introduced a similar package, but the bills never came to a vote in the previously Republican-controlled Legislature. A recent Free Press survey indicated that now, however, there may be some bipartisan support for gun safety concepts from at least a handful of Republican senators.

Speaking on a press call with other advocates Wednesday morning, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said making the bills into laws was a priority for Democratic leadership in Michigan.

"Really all of us have been touched directly by gun violence," Gilchrist said. "We need Michigan to get out from behind (other) states and instead get out in front of the movement of what we can do to protect people and to protect lives."

Clara Hendrickson contributed to this article.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gun safety proposals receive first House hearing after MSU shooting