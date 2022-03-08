Michigan man accused of attempting to contact minor for sex sentenced to 60 days in jail

Brian K. Gill, 50, of Blissfield, Michigan, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this year to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

FREMONT — A Michigan man accused of attempting to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl in Fremont for sex has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Brian K. Gill, 50, of Blissfield, Michigan, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. As part of a plea agreement, one count of importuning, also a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Late last week, Judge Jeremiah Ray of Sandusky County Common Pleas Court sentenced Gill to 60 days in jail, three years of community control, or probation, and a $1,000 fine, and ordered him to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Gill was initially arrested and charged in September after allegedly contacting an undercover local police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl on a social media platform.

What happened during the undercover operation?

According to a report from the Fremont Police Department, Gill allegedly offered to engage in sexual conduct with the undercover officer, talked about "looking to fulfill a mother/daughter fantasy" and mentioned having a "3-some."

On Sept. 17, Gill then reportedly traveled to a prearranged location in Fremont and was subsequently arrested and taken to the local police department.

During an interview with police, Gill allegedly smirked as if the matter was humorous when reviewing the explicit messages he exchanged with the undercover officer, the report states.

Gill allegedly admitted to having asked who he thought was a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct with him. When he was later transported to the local county jail, Gill also allegedly told police that he had been speaking for months with a 15-year-old from Louisiana via Snapchat, a popular instant messaging app, according to the report.

jstinchcom@gannett.com

419-680-4897

Twitter: @JonDBN

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Man accused of trying to meet minor for sex gets 60 days in jail