Michigan man accused of killing longtime boyfriend during fight over video game

A Michigan man is accused of killing his boyfriend of 10 years in the midst of a fight about a video game, according to officials.

Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail on a second-degree murder charge, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Watkins is accused of fatally choking his boyfriend, Rory Teasley, 28, after an argument about the game "Overwatch," the statement from the sheriff's department said. “Overwatch” is a multiplayer shooter game by Blizzard Entertainment.

Watkins called deputies to his apartment in Pontiac, a suburb of Detroit, just before midnight on Thursday. He said "he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and the boyfriend was 'sleeping' on the couch," the statement said.

Deputies found Teasley unconscious and not breathing, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable.”

Watkins is due in court on Jan. 18. It's unclear if he has an attorney.