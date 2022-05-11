Michigan man accused of murdering his wife used scissors, police say

A Michigan man accused of killing his wife used scissors to carry out the gruesome task, according to authorities.

William Scott Grant is facing counts of first-degree murder, felony murder and torture in connection with the death of his 45-year-old wife Sarah Grant, the Wayne County Prosecutors office announced. She was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations inside the garage of her home in in Westland.

Authorities responded to residence on May 3 and Sarah Grant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Scott Grant attempted to flee, but he was captured and arrested the following day. He has been denied bond.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her cousin, Lindsay Dunn, Sarah leaves behind two young daughters.

“Sarah was such a kind-hearted person, and she will never ever be forgotten!” Dunn wrote.

Her husband is being held without bail and he is due back in court on Mary 17 for a preliminary hearing.