Michigan man admits to methamphetamine trafficking in Morgantown

Jun. 21—A Warren, Mich., man who was arrested by deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department in December 2021 has admitted in federal court to transporting methamphetamine to the Morgantown area.

Myron Manning, 25, plead guilty this week to a possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charge as part of a plea deal.

Court documents show Manning was federally indicted on three counts in March—possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number. By pleading guilty to the first count, the United States agreed to dismiss the other two counts against Manning at sentencing.

The Dominion Post reported on Manning's arrest on Dec. 10, 2021, in which Deputy Joshua Ward reported conducting a traffic stop on a silver GMC sport-utility vehicle that was veering into and out of the oncoming lane of traffic.

Manning, who was a passenger in the SUV, was asked to step out of the vehicle and a short time later began to resist officers when they attempted to pat him down.

The original complaint said Manning had to be taken to the ground to secure his handcuffs, causing a large bag of controlled substances to fall from his jacket. This was later found to be approximately one pound of methamphetamine.

Ward reported a further search of Manning found, in total, around 1, 314 grams (approximately 2.89 pounds) of methamphetamine, also known as "ice ", 48 grams of heroin, 8 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $2, 610 cash, multiple cell phones and a loaded 9 mm pistol with the serial number filed off.

Manning is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld's office, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Manning is represented by Morgantown Attorney Edmund J. Rollo. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

