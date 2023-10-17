Michigan man arrested after allegedly traveling to Henry County to meet young girl

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Michigan man accused of traveling to Henry County to meet with a young girl has been arrested, according to officials.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report about a suspicious person and vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unoccupied white Lincoln with Michigan registration on the side of the road in a ditch.

MTSU employee charged with exposing himself to child in Target

Law enforcement began checking the area to see who the vehicle belonged to. That’s when deputies observed a man crawling out the window of a home.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities reported the man was identified as 21-year-old Shaker Alagrai of Coldwater, Michigan.

During an investigation, officials learned Alagrai traveled to Henry County to meet a young girl who is under the age of 13. Investigators said the young girl lived in the home, and Alagrai had been communicating with her through social media.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Alagrai entered the home without the parent’s consent.

The 21-year-old was charged with criminal attempt to commit rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary. He is being held on a $500,000.00 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alagrai is expected to appear in Henry County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.