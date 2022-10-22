Michigan man arrested and charged with fleeing, reckless driving

Oct. 22—On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic complaint of reckless driving on I-75 northbound at the 90mm.

According to the arrest citation, an unmarked Madison County Detention Center (MCDC) jailer saw a vehicle driving erratically and followed the suspect until deputies arrived.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as John Borelli of Chesterfield, Michigan, allegedly accelerated to speeds off 110 mph, before coming to a stop at mile marker 93.5.

Once deputies stopped Borelli, the man allegedly waved at officers and fled from the deputies. Borelli reached speeds up to 100 mph, before stopping at mile marker 99.5, an arrest citation indicated.

Borelli was then arrested and transported to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

At the sheriff's office, Borelli asked to use the restroom. Once he was finished, Borelli allegedly stated he was not going back into handcuffs and that he wanted his property so that he could leave.

Borelli allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back and deputies placed Borelli against the wall to cuff him again.

Borelli was charged with speeding (26mph or > greater speed limit), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

