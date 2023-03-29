Michigan man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide

Mar. 29—An arrest has been made in connection with the May 2021 homicide of 34-year-old Matthew O. Huerta of Danville.

On March 21, 36-year-old Deshawn Crawford of Saginaw, Mich. was taken into custody by authorities in Saginaw during an unrelated drug investigation, Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said in a news release.

Crawford is currently still being held in Saginaw County on his charges related to the drug investigation. Webb said there is no date set for his extradition back to Illinois.

On May 2, 2021, around 2:14 p.m., Danville police responded to the area of the 600 block of Plum Street in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located Huerta, who was lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his back.

Huerta was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers immediately began an investigation into this incident and learned that the suspect had exited a vehicle and fired one shot at the victim.

The suspect then got back into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival.

During follow-up investigation, police identified Crawford as the suspect.

A Vermilion County arrest warrant was issued for Crawford at the time with a charge of murder and a $3 million bond.