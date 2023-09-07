Michigan man arrested for driving 121 mph on US 31

Sep. 6—A Michigan man was arrested September 1 for driving 121 mph on U.S. 31, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

Trooper Abby Russell was patrolling U.S. 31 near County Road 800 N, according to the release, when she stopped a 2018 Mercedes-Benz for driving 121 miles per hour. The driver, 34-year-old Brandon K. Harvey of Grand Rapids, Mich., displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, the release says. Upon further investigation, it was revealed he had a preliminary BrAC of .18%. According to the release, Harvey had an active warrant out of Cass County.

Russell transported Harvey to a local hospital, where he refused to submit to a certified test, the press release says. A subsequent Miami County Superior II search warrant for a blood test was also granted and later executed, the results of which are still pending, the release says.

Harvey was transported by Russell to the Miami County Jail. He was arrested and charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated/prior conviction, a Level 6 Felony, and a Cass County Warrant, a misdemeanor, according to the release.

ISP Sergeant Adam Moor and Troopers Jarod Sheetz and David Kewish assisted Russell, according to the press release. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.