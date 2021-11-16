Michigan man arrested in Granville; officer left with concussion

Nov. 16—GRANVILLE — A Granville police officer was left with a concussion after an altercation with a Michigan man who was found in a stolen vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Officer Zachary Freeburn of the Granville Police Department, the incident began when he was called to assist officers from the Star City Police Department who were investigating a joyriding complaint. The vehicle, a silver Toyota RAV4, was taken from the Hotel M in Star City and believed to be at the Domain apartment complex in Granville.

In the complaint, Freeburn said he found the vehicle parked outside one of the complex's buildings with Jeremiah Weigand, 40, of Macomb, Mich., asleep inside. "While standing at my cruiser's door, I saw Weigand wake up and immediately put his arms up, appearing that he knew he should not be in the vehicle, " he said in the complaint. Back-up officers arrived and Weigand was then taken into custody for joyriding.

Freeburn noted in the complaint that Weigand "had extreme difficulty standing up, had slurred speech, and appeared highly intoxicated." Weigand began yelling at the officers "I'm going to f—you up " and had to be taken to the ground to be searched.

Weigand continued to scream obscenities in the middle of the Domain parking lot and, according to the complaint, was told numerous times to stop, and did not comply. He continued to resist arrest, the complaint continues, and began kicking at the officers who warned him several more times to stop. After further struggle, Freeburn used his Taser to stun Weigand and officers were able to place him in the back of the police cruiser.

During transport to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for medical clearance, Weigand suddenly sat up in the back seat and launched himself at Freeburn, forcibly head-butting him, the complaint said. At the time Weigand struck him, Freeburn was driving at around 40 mph, but was able to safely stop and exit the vehicle until back-up officers arrived. Weigand continued to threaten Freeburn and scream obscenities.

Once in the emergency room, Weigand continued to be highly combative with officers and security staff, according to the complaint. Freeburn noted that numerous times Weigand "stared directly at me and made threatening statements and yelled 'I will f—you up' dozens of times."

According to the complaint, after being struck in the head at full force by Weigand, Freeburn began having severe head pain and blurred vision. He was checked into the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion caused by the head butt.

Weigand was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, obstructing an officer and battery on a police officer. He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on $15, 000 bond.

