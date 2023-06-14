Michigan man arrested on indecency, threat charges

Jun. 13—A 28-year-old Michigan man was arrested early Monday morning after a hotel clerk told police he threatened to blow up the hotel and shoot her and later masturbated in front of her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a disturbance call shortly before midnight Sunday from the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on South Highway 385.

When officers arrived, they saw Anthony Alan Ackley yelling through the front glass doors at an employee, the report stated.

The woman told officers that when she wouldn't allow Ackley into the hotel, he threatened to shoot her, prompting her to lock the door. She said he then threatened to set the hotel on fire and told her he was going to "blow this place up, I will shoot you."

After banging his head and fists on the door for awhile, the woman said Ackley exposed himself and began stroking his penis, the report stated. She told officers she feared being sexually assaulted.

Ackley was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threat and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.

He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $3,000.