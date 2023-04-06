A Michigan man beat a grocery store worker with a frozen fish because he was furious the counter closed early for Ramadan, prosecutors allege

Hilsa fish for sale, inside a local fish market at Kolkata, West Bengal. Suprabhat Dutta / EyeEm / Calcutta, India via Getty Images

A Michigan man was arrested and accused of beating a grocery store worker with a frozen fish.

The man was angry the fish counter closed early for Ramadan, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors alleged that weapon of choice was a four-pound frozen hilsa fish, a type of herring.

A Michigan man was arrested this past weekend and accused of beating a grocery store worker with a frozen fish, prosecutors alleged.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office alleged that the suspect was angry that the fish counter closed early in observation of Ramadan, according to a press release from the office.

The prosecutor's office said the incident occurred on Sunday night around 7:13 pm, when the suspect approached the fish counter at Desi Fruit Market in Warren to order seafood.

"The fish counter clerk explained that the fish counter closed at 7:00 pm due to the Ramadan holiday," the office's press release said.

"The suspect became angry and argued with the clerk," the office's press release added.

The prosecutor's office alleged that the suspect then grabbed a four-pound frozen hilsa fish — a kind of herring — and "assaulted the clerk on the head."

According to the prosecutor's office, the grocery store worker was transported to the hospital and the suspect was charged with one-count of aggravated assault.

"I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted. A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Read the original article on Insider