Michigan man with body armor, ammunition, BB gun arrested at US Capitol

Authorities said Friday they arrested a Flint man near the U.S. Capitol after he was found with body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition — and a BB gun.

Jerome Felipe, 53, also had a fake badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL" on it, according to a news release from U.S. Capitol Police.

A police officer encountered Felipe, who is a retired New York police officer, about 5 a.m. Friday after Felipe parked his vehicle near Peace Circle, on the west side of the Capitol.

Felipe presented the officer the fake badge and said he was a criminal investigator for that agency, the release said. He then gave U.S. Capitol Police permission to search his vehicle.

They found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car. "No real guns were found," the release said.

Felipe was charged with possession of high capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition. Investigators were still trying to determine why Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

Early this year, a 58-year-old Michigan woman was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol after parking her truck in a no-parking zone and police said they found weapons, including a loaded shotgun, in her vehicle. Police said she was there to tell them information she said she had about Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

