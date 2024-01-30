Michigan Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Biden, Harris On X

Federal prosecutors charged a Michigan man with threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on social media last week.

The Detroit News first reported that officials have charged Russell Douglas Warren, 48, after alleging he posting a series of threats on X in which he also threatened to kill federal agents working in the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI. Investigators linked Warren to an account that also called for the bombing of Washington, D.C., and the FBI headquarters.

“FBI Headquarters shall be BOMBED,” one post on the network formerly known as Twitter from Friday reads. “All Employees of the FBI have been CONDEMNED. Shoot to kill.”

The Secret Service and FBI first learned of the posts on Jan. 27 and obtained information about the offending account from X Corp. The agencies were then able to find the IP address used by the account.

Warren is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Feb. 2, Axios reported.

Charges of threats against the president and other government officials can carry sentences of up to five years.

Related...