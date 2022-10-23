Michigan man charged in connection with Virginia shooting, arrested in Frederick

Oct. 23—Police arrested a Michigan man in Frederick early Saturday in connection with a Virginia shooting, according to Maryland State Police.

Cameron Lefear, 30, of Flint, Michigan, is charged in Maryland with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, having a handgun in a vehicle and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, according to online court records.

Lefear's 4-year-old child was also in the car at the time of the arrest. The child was not harmed and has been returned to his family, Maryland State Police Cpl. Adam Merkelson said in a phone interview.

According to police, the shooting occurred in Fairfax County, Virginia, at about 9:04 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting victim took himself to a hospital in Fairfax County for upper-body injuries that were not considered life threatening, Fairfax County Police Sgt. Lance Hamilton said in a phone interview.

The suspect and the victim are family members, but Hamilton said he did not know their relationship to each other.

Fairfax police did not have charges related to the case when contacted Saturday. None were listed in online court records Saturday evening.

After the shooting, the Fairfax County Police Department contacted Maryland State Police to look out for a blue 2010 Hyundai Genesis with Virginia license plates.

At about midnight at the end of the night on Friday, Maryland State Police stopped the car on northbound Interstate 270 near New Design Road.

No attorney was listed in online court records as of Saturday evening.

The suspect was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center in Frederick.

