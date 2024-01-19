Michigan man charged in LaGrange County attempted murder

Jan. 18—LAGRANGE — A Michigan man is in custody following a Wednesday shooting in LaGrange County.

Gregory E. Kurzawski, Colon, Michigan, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, dealing with a firearm and criminal mischief, according to a LaGrange County Sheriff's Office news release.

At approximately 4:46 p.m., the LaGrange County Dispatch Center received a call about shots being fired in the 6800 block north of C.R. 270 East.

"A blue van entered a long lane on private property and a resident went to check on it, driving his Ram pickup," the release stated. "The van began to pull out of the property toward 700 North and stopped. The suspect exited the van and fired several rounds at the resident with an AR-style rifle striking the pickup several times."

The suspect, later identified as Kruzawski, then left headed west on C.R. 700 North. The resident was able to give dispatch the vehicle description of a blue Chrysler van.

Kurzawski reportedly traveled to the Howe Dollar General store at 5580 N. Ind. 9. While there he reportedly attempted to get a customer to give him a ride. When his request was not granted, police said in their report, Kurzawski opened the customer's passenger door and pulled a gun as he dove into the pickup. The customer ran toward the store as the suspect fell out of the driver's side door and discharged a single round, the report reads.

Officers en route to the original scene saw the van in the Dollar General parking lot and immediately detained the suspect without resistance, the release added.

There is no known connection to the suspect and the victim at the original scene, according to police. There are no other suspects and no further threat to the local community.