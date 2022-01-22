Michigan man charged in Muncie woman's severe beating

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Michigan man has been charged with severely beating a woman in her Muncie apartment.

Anthony Marquis Redmond, 24 — of Northville, Michigan about 30 miles northwest of Detroit — was charged Friday in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

According to a Muncie Police Department report, Redmond — who has apparently attended Ball State University — attacked the woman during a Jan. 29 argument in her Bethel Avenue apartment.

Officers were told that during the attack, the Michigan man dragged the 23-year-old woman by her hair, pulling two braids from her scalp.

He reportedly began "pounding" the woman's face, and continued to "pound" her after she fell to the floor.

The woman was first treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis "due to the extent of the injury to her left eye," an officer wrote.

Two cuts on and near the woman's left eyebrow were closed with stitches. Her left eye was swollen shut, according to an affidavit, and she had bruising on her neck and both sides of her nose.

Redmond also allegedly threw his accuser's MacBook, creating a hole in a wall.

The Michigan man is also charged with domestic battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, interference with the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.

In June 2020, Redmond was convicted of domestic battery in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

