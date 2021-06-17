Michigan man charged in shooting on Kingwood Street

Jun. 17—A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a Monday shooting in South Park.

A person was shot in the leg Monday evening. Demetrius Leval Willis, 38, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, is charged with malicious assault.

The Morgantown Police Department responded to the shots-fired call on Kingwood Street at a house across from Ervin's Auto Repair & Towing, about 5:30 p.m., according to a press release.

When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound on his leg. The victim, identified in a criminal complaint as "KOJ, " was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses gave police descriptions of three people they said fled the area of the shooting. Those people were found and detained for questions, the release said.

According to the complaint, Willis threw a firearm in the area, which was later recovered. That gun is suspected to have been used in the shooting and has been placed into evidence.

It is not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside, how many shots were fired, or what caused the shooting. The Dominion Post asked a city spokesperson those questions and more, and was told the case is under investigation and no additional details would be released at this time.

Willis was arraigned by Magistrate Todd Gaujot on Thursday. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $10, 000 bond.

The shooting occurred on the opposite corner of the same block as an incident on Sep. 23, 2020, when Chadwick Malone, 31, was shot and killed on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Pietro Street.

TWEET @DominionPostWV