Michigan man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

Feb. 23—SOUTH LAUREL — A Michigan man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

Demarcus D. Johnson, 29, of Flint, Michigan, has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, from information that the task force received regarding a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl being delivered from Knoxville to Corbin.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Dodge Charger around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, February 18, on West Cumberland Gap Parkway — resulting in the seizure of more than 92 grams of methamphetamine and more than 29 grams of fentanyl.

Johnson was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Having pled not guilty at arraignment, Johnson is next scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.