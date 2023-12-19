Michigan man cited after side-swiping Moraine police cruiser, semi Sunday

A 57-year-old Michigan man was cited after side-swiping a Moraine police cruiser Sunday.

Around 6:20 p.m., two Moraine police officers were responding to a car crash on I-75 southbound before Exit 47, when one of their cruisers was sideswiped by a semi-truck, according to Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Semi driver cited after side-swiping Moraine police cruiser, other vehicles

The officers were investigating the initial crash involving a Kia Stinger and semi truck for about 15 minutes before the second crash occurred, according to a police report.

A 2013 Freightliner semi truck drove alongside the cruisers and struck the side mirror of one before hitting the back corner of the semi involved in the initial crash.

When the crash occurred, one officer was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car writing a citation and the other was standing at the open front passenger door.

The man said he did not realize he hit the cruiser and the other semi, according to the police report.

>> Former Buckeyes starting QB commits to ACC team

He was cited for full-time and attention, and approach of a stationary patrol vehicle.

The vehicles involved do not have disabling damage and no injuries were reported.

Crews were on scene of this cruiser-involved crash for a little over an hour.



