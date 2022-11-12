A Michigan man confessed to fatally shooting a woman he thought was cheating, wounding her baby

A Michigan man was accused of murder and other crimes after authorities said he opened fire on a woman he believed was cheating on him, killing her and injuring her baby, officials said.

Johnathan Ashford, 37, was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of a woman on the Isabella Indian Reservation, part of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Nation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Michigan federal court.

The woman was identified only as R.R. in an affidavit included in the complaint.

“Victims of domestic and gender-based violence deserve justice and our protection,” Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for Michigan's Eastern District, said in a statement.

Ashford was arrested Nov. 5 on unrelated charges, according to the affidavit. He told authorities that he shot R.R. at her home in Mt. Pleasant because he was upset that she allegedly cheated on him, the document says.

Ashford also confessed to accidentally shooting her baby, the document says. The condition of the child, who was in the room at the time, was not provided.

Ashford was also indicted on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, failing to register as a sex offender, possession of a firearm, child abuse and domestic assault by a habitual offender, the U.S. attorney’s office said in the statement.

Ashford faces a possible life sentence in prison. A lawyer for Ashford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com