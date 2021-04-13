Michigan man convicted of killing 1st wife, suspected in 2nd wife's disappearance released early

Apr. 13—DETROIT — Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge has ordered the release of a Metro Detroit man seven years early from a sentence for killing his first wife and raping a developmentally disabled teenage girl even though the man has been vaccinated and named a suspect in the disappearance of his second wife.

The move late Friday by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts raises questions about whether prosecutors will charge Roger Sweet, 73, with the 2007 death of his second wife, Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet. Her body was found in a swampy area less than a mile from their fire-ravaged home.

The order is the latest example of a federal judge in Metro Detroit freeing a convicted killer as part of a broader effort to protect ill inmates and stem the spread of COVID-19 within the nation's prison system. Federal prosecutors opposed Sweet's release.

"Nothing about Sweet's history and characteristics — which include rape, murder, and the suspicious circumstances surrounding Lizzie Mae's death — support releasing him early," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Mulcahy wrote in a court filing.

Roberts cited Sweet's age and health conditions, which include chronic kidney disease and complications from previously contracting COVID-19, as extraordinary and compelling reasons to release him.

Sweet's age could make it less likely that he would commit another crime, the judge said, noting he spent 14 years in custody without a single disciplinary problem. Sweet is incarcerated at the federal prison in Milan, about 50 miles southwest of Detroit.

"Sweet's actions were abhorrent," Roberts wrote. "Nobody, including Sweet, underestimates the seriousness of his crimes."

Sweet's lawyer, Nancy McGunn, pushed for his release, citing three Milan prison inmates who have died of COVID-19 and 256 prisoners who have recovered from the virus.

"This will allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement, which will protect him, the staff and inmates at (Federal Correctional Institution) Milan, and the community from the spread of COVID-19," McGunn wrote.

Story continues

The judge's late order releasing Sweet set off a scramble Monday involving federal prosecutors who were mulling an appeal to keep the killer in prison, and a cold case review by police officials tasked with solving the death of Sweet's second wife.

Roberts' order also triggered disbelief among police who helped send Sweet to prison for killing his first wife, Marlene Sweet.

"That's crazy," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, who was Farmington Hills' police chief when Roger Sweet was charged with killing Marlene Sweet. "The case involving the second wife is still open, that's a cold case, and those cases are the type (police) don't give up on."

The legal ordeal involving Roger Sweet dates to 1990. That year, Marlene Sweet died and Roger Sweet told investigators she had fallen in the bathroom. Her death was believed to be an accident for 17 years.

In 2007, Roger Sweet was married to Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet and living in Brownstown Township. That January, a fire destroyed their home on Dawnshire Drive, and Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet, 49, disappeared.

"In interviews with law enforcement during the investigation, Sweet suggested that Lizzie Mae — whom Sweet was divorcing — probably set the fire and 'then went out in the woods and killed herself,'" Mulcahy wrote.

Investigators found evidence of arson and foul play inside the home, including computers and electronics stacked in a pile. On the electronic devices, investigators found videos and images of Roger Sweet sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was developmentally disabled and more than 500,000 images of child pornography.

The fire and Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet's disappearance prompted Oakland County investigators to reexamine Marlene Sweet's death in 1990.

The medical examiner, citing bruises inconsistent with a fall, ruled Marlene Sweet's death a homicide. Their son and a relative testified that Marlene was repeatedly abused by Roger Sweet.

Roger Sweet was convicted of killing Marlene Sweet, raping the girl and a federal charge of producing child pornography. In 2008, he was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.

Meanwhile, second wife Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet remained missing until February 2013. That's when a resident searching for deer antlers in a wooded area in Brownstown Township found a human skull and a police diver later discovered human bones.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the skull belonged to Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet. An autopsy listed the cause of death as "indeterminate."

Roger Sweet, a suspect in her disappearance, has never been charged with her death.

Sweet's plan for life outside prison was unclear Monday. Court files indicate he will spend 90 days in a halfway house and live on a pension after working for almost 40 years for Ford Motor Co.

He will be monitored by a GPS tether for one year while on house arrest and is barred from having any contact with minors without court permission. His computer and internet use also will be monitored by the government and his home and property can be searched at any time.

The judge's order surprised Brownstown Township Police Chief Jeff Watson. He said investigators were reviewing the case file Monday.

Prosecutors Monday said they are deciding whether to appeal Sweet's release.

"We are still reviewing Judge Roberts' order and are considering all of our options," said Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews