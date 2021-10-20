A 48-year-old man was pulled into a wood chipper and killed in a freak accident on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police report being called around 9 a.m. when one of the man's coworkers found the man with an unidentified body part stuck in the chipper.

MISTAKE MADE BY COUNTY COURT LEAD TO MISTRIAL IN AHMAUD ARBERY CASE

The emergency response team provided first aid to the still-conscious man, said West Bloomfield Police Department Deputy Chief Curt Lawson. However, the man died on the way to the hospital.



The incident, which Lawson described as a "tragic accident," is under investigation by police and, separately, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Every indication at this point is that his jacket may have been caught on a branch that was being fed into the wood chipper," Lawson said.

Police declined to release the victim's name but offered condolences to the victim's family and his coworkers.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Law Enforcement, Michigan, OSHA, Health

Original Author: Christopher Hutton

Original Location: Michigan man dies after being pulled into wood chipper