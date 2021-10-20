Michigan man dies after being pulled into wood chipper

Michigan man dies after being pulled into wood chipper
Christopher Hutton
·1 min read

A 48-year-old man was pulled into a wood chipper and killed in a freak accident on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police report being called around 9 a.m. when one of the man's coworkers found the man with an unidentified body part stuck in the chipper.

MISTAKE MADE BY COUNTY COURT LEAD TO MISTRIAL IN AHMAUD ARBERY CASE

The emergency response team provided first aid to the still-conscious man, said West Bloomfield Police Department Deputy Chief Curt Lawson. However, the man died on the way to the hospital.


The incident, which Lawson described as a "tragic accident," is under investigation by police and, separately, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Every indication at this point is that his jacket may have been caught on a branch that was being fed into the wood chipper," Lawson said.

Police declined to release the victim's name but offered condolences to the victim's family and his coworkers.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Law Enforcement, Michigan, OSHA, Health

Original Author: Christopher Hutton

Original Location: Michigan man dies after being pulled into wood chipper

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky man let out of prison by Bevin admits guilt on child porn charge

    The sentence for Dayton Jones in the earlier case was commuted by then-Gov Matt Bevin.

  • Lawyers plead guilty in torching of NYC police vehicle

    A pair of activist lawyers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinford Mattis, 34, could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device. Messages were left Wednesday with lawyers for Mattis and Rahman.

  • Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself

    Three people were killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting at a home in a southeastern Wisconsin city, and police said Wednesday they believe the shooter was among the dead. Once dispatchers determined the address in Kenosha, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, officers rushed to the scene and discovered the bodies. “This appears to be domestic-related incident and we believe the person responsible for the shooting is one of the deceased persons located within the house,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.

  • Should you register as a Republican to vote in the primary? In one-party Idaho, yes.

    Idaho Democratic Party chairman says don’t panic, stick with the Dems, but too many races are decided in the Republican primary. │ Opinion

  • Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

    A Texas nurse has been convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries

  • UNC race conscious admissions process upheld by judge

    The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can continue its race conscious admissions process, a federal judge ruled on Monday.Why it matters: The case could end up in the Supreme Court after the conservative nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) vowed to appeal the judge's ruling that UNC didn't discriminate against white and Asian American applicants in its policy that it said was designed to increase diversity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • East LA Olympic Boxer Paul Gonzales Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse

    An Olympic gold-medal winning boxer will serve prison time after reaching a plea deal in the sexual assault of a young girl at an East Los Angeles gym where he was a trainer. Chris Holmstrom reports.

  • UN investigator: Gender equality in free speech is far off

    An independent U.N. investigator warned Monday that despite the Nobel Peace Prize to courageous Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, “gender equality in freedom of expression remains a distant goal.” Irene Khan, the special investigator on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression, said that “women’s voices are being suppressed by laws, policies of the state as well as social customs, traditions, interpretation of religion and growing fundamentalism around the world that has actually spurred also the growth of misogyny and sexism.” Khan, the former head of Amnesty International and the first woman to hold the position in its 27-year history, said in a statement to the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee and a briefing to journalists that governments need to take the issue of gender stereotyping more seriously.

  • Watch Jeffrey Epstein Tell Steve Bannon He's A 'Firm Believer' In Time's Up

    The late sex offender's delusional comments to the former Trump adviser were captured in "The Monsters" documentary.

  • Spy drops, submarine secrets and peanut butter sandwiches: What we know about alleged Navy espionage case

    A naval engineer and his wife tried to exchange military secrets for cryptocurrency using drop sites and encrypted messages, FBI claims

  • The Chappelle controversy is a test of what kind of workplace Netflix wants to be

    At least 1,000 Netflix employees plan to participate in a walkout prompted by concerns over transphobia in Chappelle's latest comedy special, "The Closer."

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Florida's Nuttiest School Coronavirus Vaccine Policy

    The Miami school has it all backward, the "Late Show" host said.

  • Russian businessman funded ex-Giuliani associates' account, court records show

    A Russian businessman funded an account used by two ex-associates of Rudy Giuliani to donate to U.S. political campaigns, according to documents shown in court on Monday. Prosecutors presented the financial records to a Manhattan federal court jury in the second week of the trial of one of the former associates, Lev Parnas, on charges of violating campaign finance laws. Prosecutors say the Ukraine-born Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Belarus-born Igor Fruman, illegally funneled money from Moscow-based businessman Andrey Muraviev to candidates in U.S. states where the group was seeking licenses to operate cannabis businesses.

  • Human Remains, And Items Belonging To Brian Laundrie, Were Found In A Florida Nature Park

    Officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, for a month.View Entire Post ›

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout

    A man killed a woman and then died during a shootout with police at an apartment building in Atlanta's midtown neighborhood early Wednesday, police said. Police got calls of a shooting inside the luxury high-rise shortly before 3:30 a.m. and officers responded within five minutes, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a news conference. Officers determined that shots were coming from the building's 21st floor, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.

  • Ex-Minneapolis cop to be resentenced in death of 911 caller

    A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her home is set to be sentenced on a lesser charge after his murder conviction was overturned in a case that drew widespread attention and was fraught with the issue of race. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married. With his 12 1/2 year sentence for murder thrown out, he could be out on supervised release within months following Thursday's resentencing for second-degree manslaughter.

  • Drug suspect police linked to Breonna Taylor enters plea

    A convicted drug dealer who was a target of the police raids that brought officers to Breonna Taylor's home has been offered probation for a long list of drug crimes. Louisville police secured a slew of no-knock warrants on the night of March 13, 2020, aimed at breaking up a drug-dealing operation involving Jamarcus Glover. One of the five warrants sent police to the home of Taylor, Glover's former girlfriend.

  • 'NCIS' Fans Are So Emotional Over Instagram Clip of Gibbs and McGee's Last Moments

    'NCIS' fans are gearing up to watch season 19 continue without Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon. The CBS drama showed the last moments Gibbs had with McGee (Sean Murray) on Instagram.

  • Panera CEO: 'Hopeful' supply crunch and labor shortage will stabilize in six months

    Niren Chaudhary, Panera Brands CEO, discusses his outlook on the ongoing supply chain crunch and labor shortage, as well as how climate change is impacting the restaurant industry.