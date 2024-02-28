Michigan man to face grand jury for trafficking meth, Fentanyl

Feb. 28—A Michigan man who was reportedly delivering a quantity of drugs to the Laurel area will now face a Laurel grand jury next month.

Laurel District Judge John Chappell ruled that probable cause existed that Demarcus Deon Johnson, 29, of Flint, Michigan, and referred the case to circuit court for possible indictment.

The arrest came on Saturday, Feb. 18, after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office got information that a large quantity of methamphetamine and Fentanyl was to be delivered in Corbin from Knoxville.

The suspect vehicle was located on West Cumberland Gap Parkway around 12:40 a.m. Johnson was in possession of more than 92 grams of methamphetamine and more than 29 grams of Fentanyl.

Johnson was housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. He remains under $500,000 cash bond.