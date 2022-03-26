Michigan man faces charge for trafficking in Boyd

Mar. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A Michigan man accused of selling a pound worth of fentanyl in Boyd County will continue to be held at the jail, despite a heart condition.

John Dawson, 38, of Troy, was at the center of a North East Kentucky Drug Task Force case last year that ended up being coordinated with authorities in Michigan and Ohio. At the time of his arrest, the task force said his case would be presented to federal authorities for prosecution.

For the time being, Dawson is facing a state court charge of aggravated trafficking — he was in court Thursday for an additional charge of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Appearing for arraignment on the new charge, Dawson's lawyer — public defender Caleb Hurt — asked Judge George Davis to reconsider his client's $150,000 full cash bond, due to a longstanding heart condition that would be easier to manage on the outside.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn shook his head at the suggestion, stating Dawson had a significant criminal history.

After reviewing Dawson's bond, Davis said, "His condition certainly hasn't stopped him from having a significant criminal history."

Davis said he was confident if Dawson needed any treatment or to visit an outside medical professional, the jail would make the arrangments.

Dawson's case was then reset for April 22.

