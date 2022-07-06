Michigan man facing 25 years in abuse case involving minor

Jul. 6—A Michigan man charged with repeated incidents of rape and sexual abuse involving a minor child sidestepped a jury trial where he could have faced potential life in prison.

Ryan James West, of Dorset Street in Romulus, Michigan, entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree rape of a child over a period of two years, beginning when the child was only 9 years old.

Court documents indicate that West was recommended to serve 25 years for each count — however, those two sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. The eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse charges and the remaining six counts of first-degree rape will be dismissed at West's sentencing hearing on August 22 as part of the plea agreement West entered before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Wednesday. West will have to register as a sex offender and will remain on that list for the remainder of his life.

West was indicted in May 2021 for the incidents that occurred between "Winter 2015 and Winter 2017" with one incident occurring in "Spring 2016" and two more incidents in "Spring 2017."

The plea agreement lightens the potential penalties that West would have faced had he been convicted on all charges against him.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree rape is a Class B felony but is heightened to a Class A felony if the victim is under age 12. In West's case, that would have set his minimum penalty at 20 years to life for each count. First-degree sexual abuse, usually a Class D felony, is enhanced to Class C if the victim is under age 12 — and as a Class C felony, carries a penalty of 5 to 10 years on each count. Had West been convicted of all counts, he would have faced a minimum of 160 years on the rape charges and an additional 40 years on the sexual abuse charges.

A man charged with fleeing police in a motor vehicle, then on foot as well as criminal mischief, driving on suspended license, resisting arrest, and reckless driving was reset for a jury trial.

In other cases:

—Brandon Lee Gray, 39, of London, was scheduled for trial this month but the date was moved until Sept. 6. He is charged with hitting a Laurel County Sheriff's vehicle during a chase on June 25, 2021. He is charged in another indictment for receiving stolen property over $10,000 and is set for a jury trial on those charges on Sept. 6 as well.

Gray is additionally charged with multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking from a building and third-degree burglary. The trial for that case is also set for Sept. 6.

—Tony Taylor, 32, is charged with first-degree assault and was scheduled for a jury trial. That trial was postponed, as the prosecuting attorneys are waiting for the results of gun residue from the state lab. Taylor is charged with shooting a female in the chest last year, causing her serious injury.

—Nathan Ray Tucker had been charged with conspiracy to traffic controlled substance and first-degree trafficking controlled substance (over 2 grams, meth) but the case has been dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be brought up again.

—Brittany Marie Caldwell was facing charges of conspiracy to traffic controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (over 2 grams, meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia but her case was also dismissed without prejudice.

—Tyler Lee Bright entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance and was recommended to serve three years. Sentencing has been set for July 25.

—John Christopher Mills entered plea for conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance and was recommended to serve four years. Sentencing is set for July 25.

—Rachel N. Rudder is recommended to serve 5 years for trafficking in controlled substance with sentencing set for July 25.

—Trenton Ray Hall pled guilty to first-degree possession of controlled substance and was recommended to serve 1 year in jail, with his sentencing taking place immediately following the guilty plea. He was remanded to custody of the Laurel County Correctional Center.

—Two cases against Darren Gibson were dismissed due to the defendant's death.

—Shawn Lee Holt pled to receiving stolen property under $10,000 and was recommended to serve 5 years in prison with that sentence probated for five years. He will have to complete a 6-month rehabilitation program as part of the plea agreement.