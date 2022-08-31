Michigan man gets 18 years in child molest case

Aug. 31—PERU — Court documents filed this week through the Miami County Prosecutor's Office show that a Michigan man who pleaded guilty back in June for his connection to the molestation of two Miami County preteen boys will now serve the next 18 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The defendant, Thomas Brockway, 65, of Alma, Michigan, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of child molestation, both Level 3 felonies, while two additional charges of child molestation were dismissed, according to court records.

Brockway's sentence stems from several reported sexual encounters that occurred between Brockway and two preteen boys while the defendant was living in Miami County between 2012 and 2017, per court records.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicates that the boys were as young as 6 or 7 years old at the time the incidents — which primarily involved oral sex — occurred, and one of the boys told investigators that there were over 30 encounters in all.

During each of those encounters, Brockway would also reportedly tell the boys "not to tell anyone," the affidavit stated.

In an interview with investigators, and highlighted in the affidavit, Brockway reportedly confessed to molesting the two boys, adding that the encounters usually happened in the basement of his residence while the boys and their families were visiting.

However, per the affidavit, they reportedly occurred when everyone else was out of the house.

As part of his sentence, Brockway will now be placed on Indiana's Sex and Violent Offender Registry, and he's also required to have no contact with the two juveniles for the duration of his time in the IDOC.