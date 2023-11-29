Michigan man gets up to eight years in prison for keeping wife’s body in freezer

A Michigan man who preserved his deceased wife’s body in a freezer for months was sentenced Tuesday to two to eight years in prison.

Isabella County Circuit Judge Mark Duthie exceeded advisory guidelines in his ruling, according to MLive.com. Typically, the punishment for Terrell York’s crime warrants only up to one year behind bars, but Duthie handed down a harsher sentence, describing the facts of the case as “horrible.”

“A person’s body after death should be treated with dignity,” the judge said. “It should be treated with respect. It shouldn’t be stuffed in a freezer like a piece of meat. Your conduct is outrageous.”

Prosecutors claimed that York hid the body in order to continue collecting his wife’s Social Security payments, and that the cause of her death could not be determined.

Deerfield Township authorities were first alerted by York’s daughter, who contacted them and expressed concern that she had not heard from her mother in roughly two years.

That led to an investigation in which police searched the home and found the body of 67-year-old Patricia York in a chest freezer.

Before the discovery, Terrell York claimed his wife had relocated to Newago, Mich., but later confessed she had died in September 2022 and instead of informing the family, placed her body in the freezer.

York didn’t speak as he received his sentence.

Terrell’s attorney Ann Chamberlain highlighted the medical struggles faced by the couple, with Terrell losing his job due to health issues. She characterized the situation as unfortunate, emphasizing that her client continues to grieve over the circumstances.

