Michigan man gets probation in Newton County drug bust

Dec. 29—NEOSHO, Mo. — A resident of Flint, Michigan, received a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this month to cocaine trafficking in Newton County.

Tyquan Shakeem-Dquavio Avery, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 in Newton County Circuit Court to a count of first-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea agreement dismissing a related misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and allowing the suspended imposition of sentence.

Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop conducted May 15 on Interstate 44 by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper pulled over the vehicle Avery was driving for following another vehicle too closely and could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The odor of pot, purported nervousness of Avery and his passenger and the vagueness of their answers to the trooper's inquiries about their trip led to a search of the vehicle that turned up two small bags of marijuana and a bag containing 261 grams of cocaine in the glove compartment, according to the affidavit.