Michigan man hospitalized, Rochester man arrested for alleged assault

Jun. 29—A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested late Monday night after he allegedly assaulted a Michigan man who declined to give him money.

Mohamed Mohamed was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and aggravated robbery. He had not been officially charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Rochester police were called about 11:40 p.m. to the Hilton Garden Inn Rochester Downtown, 225 S. Broadway, for a report of an assault.

A 60-year-old Michigan man told police he was walking from Kathy's Pub to his hotel when he was followed by a couple of men, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. One of the men, later identified as Mohamed, reportedly asked the man for money, but the man declined. Mohamed responded by putting his hand in his pocket and telling the man he had a gun, Moilanen said.

The Michigan man said he might as well take out the gun and then he was attacked. He was able to make his way into the hotel lobby, where the assault continued until a group of people were able to subdue Mohamed until police arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for "substantial injuries" to his face, Moilanen said.

A second man who was with Mohamed at the time of the incident but was not alleged to have assaulted the man, was released. That person, identified as 22-year-old Abdi Ismail, of Rochester, was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for an unrelated incident.

In that incident, officers attempted to arrest Ismail on a misdemeanor warrant out of Hennepin County. Ismail reportedly got into a vehicle as officers attempted to arrest him and refused to get out. When officers were eventually able to get him into the back of a squad car, Ismail reportedly spit at officers — hitting one in the back of the neck and ear, according to Moilanen.

Ismail was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct. He had not been officially charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.