Michigan Man Plays Inspector Gadget, Allegedly Used Shoe Cam To Film Person In Fitting Room

Willie Eugene Davis, a Michigan man who attached a small camera to his shoe to spy on a person in a store’s dressing room, is facing charges, WWJ reports.

The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 17 in a Plato’s Closet store in Canton Township.

“Davis is suspected of attaching a recording device to his shoe and recording a store patron in an adjacent dressing room,” officials said in a statement, Detroit News reports.

The 40-year-old was arrested and arraigned in 35th District Court on Wednesday on eavesdropping – Distributing/Disseminating/Transmitting Recording or Image Obtained. That’s a five-year felony charge.

A judge set the bond at $10,000 with multiple conditions, should he be released.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 28.