Michigan man to plead guilty in child molest case

Jun. 20—PERU — According to court documents, an Alma, Michigan, man is now planning to plead guilty for his alleged connection to the molestation of two Miami County preteen boys.

Thomas Brockway, 65, is set to plead guilty to two amended counts of child molesting, both Level 3 felonies, after a hearing this week in Miami Circuit Court.

Per law, the presiding judge in the case has the right to reject or accept the plea agreement, and Brockway has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Brockway's charges stem from several alleged sexual encounters that occurred between Brockway and two preteen boys while the defendant was living in Miami County between 2012 and 2017, according to court records.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicates that the boys were as young 6 or 7 years old at the time the alleged incidents — which primarily involved oral sex — occurred, and one of the boys reportedly told authorities that there were over 30 encounters in all.

During each of the alleged encounters, Brockway would also reportedly tell the boys "not to tell anyone," the affidavit stated.

In an interview with investigators, and highlighted in the affidavit, Brockway reportedly confessed to molesting the two boys, adding that the encounters usually happened in the basement of his residence while the boys and their families were visiting.

However, per the affidavit, they allegedly occurred when everyone else was out of the house.