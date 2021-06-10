Michigan man pleads guilty to conspiracy to support ISIS

A Michigan man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Mohamed Haji, 28 of Lansing, pleaded guilty along with two co-defendants, Muse Muse and Mohamud Muse, who admitted to the same offense in January 2020.

The charges were filed following an investigation into the three men between December 2018 and January 2019.

"According to court documents ... co-defendant Muse Muse coordinated with an individual he believed to be a Somali ISIS fighter to wire funds to be used to purchase airline tickets for travel to Mogadishu, Somalia, where he believed he would meet an ISIS representative," the DOJ wrote.

The trio "picked up money" to assist Muse Muse to travel to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to join ISIS, and they allegedly "pledged allegiance to ISIS in recorded videos, and submitted their videos to individuals they believed were associated with ISIS."

Muse Muse was arrested in January 2019 at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids when he was attempting to travel to Mogadishu.

"(The three men) were indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization," the DOJ said.

Haji is slated to be sentenced Sept. 22 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

