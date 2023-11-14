Michigan man pleads guilty to sending messages about mass shooting plot targeting Jews

GRAND RAPIDS — A 19-year-old Michigan man arrested for sending Instagram messages about planning a mass shooting targeting Jewish people pleaded guilty to a federal charge, officials announced Monday.

The FBI arrested Seann Pietila in June after discovering Instagram messages he sent detailing plans of violence with specific references to the Jewish community, including antisemitic slurs, references to other mass shooters, and plans to record acts of violence to post online. Authorities said he was focusing his planning on an East Lansing synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

“Thank God that we were in a situation where we prevented a possible atrocity rather than being in a situation to respond to one,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said at a news briefing Monday.

Pietila pleaded guilty to transmitting threatening communications, which carries a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He is no longer able to possess firearms due to the felony conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“When free speech crosses a line and becomes a threat of violence against another, the full investigative resources of the FBI will be deployed,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan.

FBI found guns, Nazi flag, military manual at house

Court documents list multiple Instagram messages Pietila sent in June that detailed plans to commit acts of violence and referenced the Jewish community. He also demonstrated sympathy with neo-Nazi ideology and glorified past mass shooters, including the 2019 gunman that killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Totten said.

“I won’t be taken alive I’ll make sure of that. Remember ‘Heil Hitler!’ boom red mist,” one message said.

Messages also listed various guns along with axes and napalm he intended to use to kill and burn people. One note on his phone named Congregation Shaarey Zedek, a date in March 2024, and listed multiple weapons.

Federal officials released this photo of a phone in connection with a criminal case on Friday, June 16, 2023.

A search of Pietila's home turned up ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, knives and other firearm accessories, along with a Nazi flag, gas masks and military manuals, officials said.

Totten said at a news briefing that officials learned of the threats early on and Meta, Instagram’s parent company, was cooperative with the investigation. He did not disclose how authorities first learned of the messages.

Pietila told investigators he had moved to Pickford, Michigan a week before an FBI search and he had previously lived with his mother in East Lansing, near the Michigan State University campus, court filings said.

Pietila is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 4.

Rising hostilities across U.S.

The announcement Monday is the latest development in an escalating series of hostilities in the United States since the Israel-Hamas war began last month. Authorities across the nation are on high alert as a flood of antisemitic, Islamophobic and anti-Arab sentiments have fueled numerous instances of violence.

“This is a tense moment,” Totten said at the briefing, citing the war overseas and a spike in threats against members of the Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities.

Last week, officials announced an Arizona man was arrested on federal charges for allegedly threatening to execute a rabbi and other Jewish people. In South Florida, authorities arrested a man after police say he slapped and punched a U.S. Postal Service worker in the face and ripped off her hijab. A woman intentionally rammed her car into what she thought was a Jewish school in Indiana.

“No one should face violent threats because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status,” Totten said. “At this moment of increased threats across the nation, we renew our commitment to prevent, disrupt, and prosecute illegal acts of hate fueled by antisemitism, Islamophobia, or anti-Arab bias.”

