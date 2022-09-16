Michigan man receives thousands from VA, claiming he can't walk or stand — but he can

GRAND RAPIDS — Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton, was sentenced to five years in federal prison this week for lying to the Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain benefits, telling them he couldn't walk or stand when — in fact — he could.

In October 2017, Gray visited a Battle Creek VA Medical Center for an exam, arriving in a wheelchair, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Michigan.

Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton, was sentenced to five years in federal prison this week for lying to the Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain benefits, telling them he couldn't walk or stand when — in fact — he could.

During the exam, Gray told employees he hadn't walked in a decade and couldn't use his left hand. Just minutes later, Gray went to a local restaurant and was observed freely walking in and out of the building and carrying leftovers in his left hand.

Gray was convicted by a federal jury on four counts: engaging in a conspiracy to defraud the government, providing false statements to the VA, theft of government funds and presenting a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim for benefits.

After trial, the court found Gray committed perjury by falsely testifying that his medication caused him to lie to employees and, in addition, caused him to be unable to walk one minute and able to walk the next. The court also found Gray falsely testified it was his brother, and not him, in videos from a local feed store in which Gray was seen carrying a 40-50 pound bag of cat food.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker said a significant sentence of incarceration was necessary because Gray's fraud spanned 15 years and over $250,000 in benefits to which he wasn't entitled — involving blatant lies to the jury and VA.

Gray had previously obstructed justice in a federal case by threatening a witness. In that 2011 case, he was sentenced to 27 months in prison after a jury convicted him of engaging in the unlicensed sale of firearms.

"Our nation has an obligation to care for our veterans and we must ensure they receive the medical care and disability benefits they need and deserve," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Those who lie and fraudulently obtain VA benefits they are not entitled to receive not only steal from American taxpayers but from veterans who served in defense of our country."

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Michigan man sentenced after investigation of fraudulent VA claim